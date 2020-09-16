A Greenwood High School window was shot late Thursday night, which staff noticed the following morning, according to a report.
Greenwood County deputies investigated a call that staff had found a glass window in the H building hallway shattered with a bullet hole through it, the report said. Officers noted a staff member found a bullet projectile on the floor just below the window.
An officer reviewed the school's camera recordings and saw the glass shatter at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday night, but the cameras didn't get any video evidence of the shooting, and there were no reports of shots fired in the area that night.
"No students or staff members sustained injuries due to no one being on campus at the time," said Jonathan Graves, Greenwood County School District 50 director of communications. "The matter is currently still under investigation by law enforcement."