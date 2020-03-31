Investigators are looking into a string of shootings in the Country Homes subdivision that have left bullet holes strewn in vehicles and buildings.
The first shots were fired at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, when deputies responded to a call at a Trace Chain Road residence. There, officers spoke with a woman who said she was sitting in her vehicle when she saw a dark SUV drive by and heard gunshots, a report said.
As the woman ducked for cover, her vehicle was hit; officers noted finding three locations where the vehicle was shot. A nearby residence was hit too, and officers found 12 spent bullet casings in the roadway.
On Sunday, officers were called out again about 8 p.m. to the neighborhood, finding that the same house had been shot, another report said. Officers were able to recover some additional shell casings, along with other pieces of evidence.
At about 2:15 a.m. Monday, more shots were fired, with officers finding more shell casings in front of the house that was hit in the past shootings, a third report said.
Investigators said they’re working tirelessly to investigate this case and bring the responsible person or people to justice. Officers said that concerns over the integrity of the investigation restrict them from sharing some information, but that investigators are working multiple leads and sources to try and resolve this case.