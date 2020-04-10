Authorities are investigating a shooting in Donalds that killed a Waterloo man, according to the Abbeville County Coroner's Office.
Cameron Hendricks, 25, died Thursday at the scene of the Singleton Road shooting, the office said in a release. He had a single gunshot wound.
The Abbeville County Sheriff's Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating this case alongside coroner's office staff. Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson was not immediately available to give additional details.
This is a developing story. Check back at indexjournal.com for updates.