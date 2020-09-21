Deputies found shell casings on the ground after investigating calls about the sound of gunshots early Monday morning at Foxfield Apartments, according to a report.
At about 12:45 a.m. Monday, Greenwood County deputies went to 400 N. Emerald Road to investigate the reports and spoke with three residents from three different buildings who all said the sound of gunshots woke them up, the report said.
One resident said he saw a man in a truck leaving the parking lot after the shots, and the man asked him if he heard the shots before driving off. Officers noted they found three shell casings on the ground.