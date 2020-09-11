Deputies found nearly 200 game fowl that appeared to be used for fighting while searching a residence Wednesday on S.C. Highway 25 North, said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly.
Fredi Gallo-Guadarrama, 37, was arrested Wednesday and charged with manufacturing marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition and game fowl fighting, Kelly said.
Deputies served a search warrant Wednesday at 7622 Highway 25 N., where they seized more than a dozen marijuana plants. Kelly said officers found about 230 roosters there, and 190 of them appeared to be used for fighting.
Deputies found spurs, bands to attach them and medicine to treat the animals when injured, Kelly said.
