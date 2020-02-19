A Waterloo residence has been condemned and two people were arrested after authorities say they found children living in "cluttered, unsanitary, and unsafe conditions."
Two occupants of the 149 Flymm Smith Road residence — 32-year-old Ashley Velyn Redrick and 45-year-old Richard Edward Shiver — are each facing three counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Laurens County deputies were conducting a welfare check at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the property and found it "in total disarray," according to a press release. Because of the conditions, Redrick and Shiver were arrested. The dwelling was condemned by Laurens County Building and Codes and the children were removed from the home.
"I cannot understand why anyone would allow themselves to live this way, much less their children. Children need the security of a well maintained home and this case is an example of the exact opposite," Sheriff Don Reynolds said in a released statement.