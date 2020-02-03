Deputies are warning churches and people who own vans and buses to keep an eye on their vehicles. Thieves have been targeting them for the catalytic converters inside.
Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office detectives have received multiple reports of church vans and buses being targeted by thieves who are cutting catalytic converters loose, said Sgt. Jeff Graham. These devices, which help regulate a vehicle’s emissions, contain metals that thieves try to sell for profit, Graham said.
Since a thief can quickly reach under a vehicle and cut the catalytic converter and be off in less than a minute, Graham said van and bus owners should take steps to help protect their vehicles. Park them in a well-lit, highly visible area, preferably monitored by some type of security camera. If possible, he said to park the van or bus near an attended building, or secure it in a garage.
“We always hate for victims to have to make changes to keep their property from getting stolen,” Graham said. “You know, in a perfect world, we wouldn’t even have to lock our doors. But it’s just not like that.”
He said someone caught stealing a catalytic converter would likely be charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, along with additional charges based on the circumstances. Someone found guilty of breaking into a motor vehicle could face up to five years behind bars and a $1,000 fine.
Anyone with information about these metal thefts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8600, by email at tips@greenwoodsc.gov or on Facebook, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.