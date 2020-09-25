Copper thieves are cutting down some of Greenwood's power lines to sell for scrap, and investigators are urging people to keep an eye out for these crimes.
Copper theft from power lines isn't anything new, said investigator Dale Boyer with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, and it seems like there's one person causing trouble these days whom officers are after. When they arrest a crew of copper thieves, Boyer said they start back up after getting out of jail or another crew will eventually start stealing metal again soon after.
The biggest ally in identifying the thieves, he said, are scrapyard workers.
"If it's like one or two pieces, we'll probably have a hard time identifying it," he said, "but usually when crews start going out, they go for more."
He said people who want to sell copper have to have a non-ferrous metals permit under state law, and scrapyards will check for the permit before buying. This gives officers a trail to follow, at least.
The only non-ferrous, meaning not containing iron, metals people are allowed to sell without a permit are aluminum cans, Boyer said. To get a permit, residents have to apply at the sheriff's office, where officers check if the applicant has ever been convicted of a metal theft offense.
Thieves go for neutral lines because they can be cut down without endangering themselves. Recent thefts have targeted neutral lines on utility poles, and thieves have been leaving wire dangling, Boyer said.
"It's pretty obvious if you're looking at it, but most people aren't looking at the power poles," he said. "During a storm where there's lightning, there is a possibility of your 110-volt, anything plugged into there may not function properly, and it could even cause some damage."
Anyone who sees someone stealing copper or sees the wires hanging down from poles is urged to call Boyer at 864-942-8703.
"The copper theft incidents seem to ebb and flow with the price of precious metals," said Theo Lane, Duke Energy's district manager for government and community relations. "The loss aspect is part of why we try to install a lot more aluminum now than copper."
Neutral lines, he said, are similar to how a ground line works in home appliances. In rural parts of the county, Duke used to get reports of miles of copper being stolen from these lines. Some areas still use copper neutral lines, and that's where thieves target.
When the lines are cut, it compromises the reliability of the power grid in that area and creates hazards for linemen and employees who have to repair it. Voltage can change suddenly because of a cut line, which can damage components in a power customer's home.
"We really appreciate the work of law enforcement in trying to combat it," Lane said.