Laurens County deputies say they found a meth lab Friday morning in Gray Court and arrested five people at the residence.
While investigating a report of an armed robbery, officers reported smelling marijuana and searched a North Old Laurens Road residence.
A press release said they found 54 grams of methamphetamine, 26 grams of marijuana, a firearm and ammunition, four scales, an active meth lab, meth lab materials, and a number of decongestant pills containing pseudoephedrine, a substance sometimes used in making methamphetamine.
Deputies charged 35-year-old Shawn Ross Seibert, 35, of Laurens with trafficking meth, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing meth, unlawful disposal of meth waste and possession with intent to distribute heroin and ecstasy.
Robert Wade Mann Jr., 28, of Laurens and Kellen Michael Ross, 29, of Greenville were each charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing meth, unlawful disposal of meth waste and possession with intent to distribute heroin and ecstasy.
Heather Marie Wymer, 35, of the residence and Joe Michael Lawson, 26, of Greenwood were each charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing meth, unlawful disposal of meth waste and possession with intent to distribute heroin and ecstasy.