After a parent made unauthorized entry to Ware Shoals Primary School and made a seemingly threatening statement to a student, district officials are taking steps to bolster security at their schools.
When a visitor arrives at a school in Ware Shoals School District 51, they have to be buzzed in by staff at the front office. On March 6, a man was let into the office, but district Safety Coordinator Eric Cox said he didn't go through the process of being signed in. Normally, visitors check in with front desk staff, sign in and are given a pass marking them as an approved visitor, but this parent of a student walked past the busy front office staff and continued to one of the classrooms.
"He had an issue that someone was bullying his daughter," Cox said.
The man addressed the class regarding the bullying, making a comment that if the bullying didn't stop, he knew where the students lived.
District staff and law enforcement responded, arresting the parent and charging him with disrupting or disturbing schools. The Index-Journal will not report the man's name, in an effort to protect the student's identity.
Cox said the school's principal contacted all parents of students that were in the class to inform them about what happened. Since then, he said district and school staff have been reviewing district safety policies and procedures in an effort to keep any unauthorized entry from happening again.
Additionally, Cox said a staff member has been assigned to monitor the school's front office for anyone making entry without checking in.
Months ago, the district approved construction of new elements in the primary and middle school entryways that would require visitors to be both buzzed into the front office and then buzzed in a second time to access the main school building. Cox said construction on those projects is set to begin this summer.
Cox also said school officials are looking into the bullying situation the parent mentioned. He said the principal had not been made aware of the bullying complaint prior to the parent coming in.