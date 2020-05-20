An attempt to mail drugs to a McCormick Correctional Institution inmate has left a Rock Hill couple facing criminal charges, according to warrants.
Melanie Lace Rader, 33, and Bryan Christian Gamble, 34, were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the state Department of Corrections and York County Sheriff’s Office. Gamble is charged with possession of methamphetamine, while Rader is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hashish with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Officers spent months investigating the couple and an inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution, according to an SCDC news release. Multiple packages containing drugs were mailed to the inmate and intercepted at the prison.
When officers searched Rader’s residence, they found various drugs packaged in small amounts. Officers will continue to investigate this case, the release said.