"Lord, I know my son's not coming back, but please give me justice in my life," Cathy Palmore said Friday morning, outside of the Greenwood County Detention Center.
"God did just that."
Palmore's son, 39-year-old Antone Starks, was shot and killed Sunday morning in what Greenwood police called a robbery gone wrong. Friday morning, Palmore sat in court and faced the 19-year-old man charged with murder in connection with her son's slaying.
Caviseis Isahiah Depaul White, 19, of 201 Hillyard St., Greenwood was arrested Friday and charged with murder, armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Judge Lee Miller wasn't able to set a bond for White Friday morning because of the seriousness of his charges, so he will remain behind bars pending a hearing in circuit court.
As White stood before the judge, he asked "Can I tell the truth?"
"He's up there talking about he wants to tell the truth — what is the truth," Palmore said after the bond hearing. "I don't wish harm on him, I just feel sorry for him."
A charge of murder carries a maximum sentence of the death penalty, but Palmore said she doesn't wish death on anyone. She does want to see justice done, however, and for her family White's arrest was the start of that.
"I feel relieved. I feel like justice has been served," said Tquell Wells, Starks' younger sister. "I'm very glad they found him so quickly."
Police asked the community for tips during their investigation, seeking help to identify the shooter. Although Chief T.J. Chaudoin said public tips were scarce, investigators worked long hours through each shift to make this arrest.
"We want to do everything possible to stop the violence that happens in our community," Chaudoin said. "This is our first homicide of the year and hopefully our last, but it's a senseless act of violence and we're going to do everything we can to protect our community."
The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex along Pressley Street. Starks had been walking with a woman to her home when a young man accosted them, and when the woman went inside her apartment to change clothes she heard shots fired outside, according to a report.
When she stepped outside, she saw Starks clutching a wound, and the shooter pointed a gun at her before running off and firing shots back at them, apparently striking Starks again, the report said.
Palmore said the night prior to the shooting she had spoken with her son. He had been by, ate a meal with her and joked about there not being enough to eat. She said she wished she had asked her son to stay over that night — she misses the way he made her smile with his constant jokes.
"I feel better that we got closure fast, but he needs help," Palmore said of White. "Something's wrong, something's definitely wrong with him."
White's arrest isn't the end of the police investigation. Chaudoin described the case as about three-fourths complete. It appeared as if White was trying to rob Starks and shot him when things went wrong, but Chaudoin said other people had knowledge of what happened and either did not come forward or tried to avoid police questioning.
Police searched White's residence after getting information from tipsters that helped identify him as the potential shooter. White's mother contacted him following the search, and he turned himself in shortly after, confessing to police that he shot Starks.
"The long hours, the hard work and the community is what solved this case," Chaudoin said.