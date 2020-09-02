When Clinton police arrived to investigate a single-vehicle wreck shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday in a grassy field near First Pentecostal Church, they saw a man who'd been fatally shot.
Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp identified the man as 29-year-old Kevern Dimone Simmons of Fountain Inn.
This was the second time Simmons was shot this week.
His arm was injured in a shooting that happened at about 10 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from Clinton police. He was treated at Greenville Memorial Hospital and released Tuesday.
Investigators suspect the two shootings are related. Laurens County deputies and the State Law Enforcement Division are assisting.
Clinton police also reported responding to a shooting at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday along West Main Street. One person received a non-life-threatening injury and she was treated and released. Officers are unsure if this is connected to the other two shootings.
Anyone with information is asked to call Capt. Tyrone Goggins or Investigator Shane Prather at 864-833-7512 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).