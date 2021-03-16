Clinton police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a March 10 shooting.
Gary Lee Jacks, of Clinton, is wanted on charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a handgun, a release from the Clinton Police Department said.
Police responded at 3:30 p.m. March 10 to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital when someone arrived there with severe injuries from a gunshot wound, a release said. Investigators learned the shooting took place at Oak Street Park in Clinton, and officers asked for the State Law Enforcement Division to help investigate the case. They worked to investigate available leads and identified Jacks as a suspect.
The person who was shot is stable now, a release said, and officers are still asking for witnesses to come forward and speak with officers. They are also asking anyone with information about Jacks to call Clinton police Capt. Tyrone Goggins at 864-833-7512, or Crime Stoppers at 864-682-7463.