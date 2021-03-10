Officers are investigating after a Wednesday shooting.
At about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton police were called to Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital in reference to someone seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. Authorities said in a news release they determined a shooting happened at Oak Street Park.
Because of the severity of the injury, the State Law Enforcement Division was asked to assist. No arrests have been made, but police think this was an isolated episode and do not believe there is any threat to the public.
Anyone with information is urged to call Capt. Tyrone Goggins at 864-833-7512 or crime stoppers at 864-68-CRIME.