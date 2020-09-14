Officials have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Sept. 1 in Clinton, but officers are still asking the public for help in their investigation.
Marquidris Antonio Cunningham Jr., 28, of 101 Clay St., Clinton was arrested Monday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The case sparked when Clinton police investigated a single-vehicle wreck Sept. 1 in a grassy field near First Pentecostal Church, where they found a man who had been fatally shot. Kevern Dimone Simmons, 29, of Fountain Inn was identified as the deceased man, and it was the second time he had been shot that week.
Simmons was previously injured when he was shot in the arm the day before, after which he was treated at Greenville Memorial Hospital and released.
Clinton police are looking to the public for any additional information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Capt. Tyrone Goggins or Investigator Shane Prather at 864-833-7512. tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.