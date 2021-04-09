A Clinton man convicted after a 2019 home invasion will spend 15 years in prison — and prosecutors said Friday that if he commits another crime, he could go away for life.
Rodrick Devonzieck Anderson, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and armed robbery, among other counts, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. His case was scheduled to go to trial on Monday. Because of past criminal convictions, he will have to serve 85% of his sentence.
Authorities said Anderson and another man forced their way into a Laurens County residence in September 2019 and demanded money at gunpoint, then searched the residence.
Assistant Solicitor Margaret Boykin prosecuted the case for the state with assistance from 8th Circuit Investigator Walter Bentley and Victim Advocate Joy Lindsay. Anderson was represented by Joel Broome of the Laurens County Public Defender’s Office.
The Solicitor's Office said in a release that Anderson's convictions count as "strikes" and if he's convicted of another crime once he's finished his sentence, he could face a sentence of life without parole.