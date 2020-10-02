A Clinton man was sentenced to a decade behind bars after pleading guilty Wednesday to a charge connected to beating his then-girlfriend, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Terrance Renard Young, 34, pleaded guilty Wednesday to high and aggravated domestic violence, and Circuit Judge J. Cordell Maddox Jr. sentenced him to 10 years in prison. His case was scheduled for trial later this month, but he elected to change his plea to guilty before then, the release said.
The charge carries a sentencing range of up to 20 years, and Young must serve a minimum of 85% of the sentence before being considered for release, the release said.
In September 2019, Laurens County deputies were called to a local hospital to investigate an assault, the release said. Deputies met with a woman and her parents, and she gave a description of Young repeatedly beating her through the night, causing a brain bleed. She told deputies he began attacking her Saturday night after accusing her of cheating on him.
The attack lasted through the night, with Young ripping a clump of hair from her head and hitting her head against a wall, the release said. She got away after convincing Young to take her to work so no one would notice her absence, and there she was able to call for help. The release said Young was later found at a relative's house in Clinton, where he was arrested.