A Clinton man is facing charges after deputies found drugs and a stolen gun in his residence, according to a news release form the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Arkeyda Travarti Smoot, 35, of 936 Holmes Bridges Road, Clinton was arrested Wednesday and charged with receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less; possession of a stolen handgun; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; trafficking in methamphetamine or cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and two counts of possession of a schedule I narcotic with intent to distribute.
Laurens County deputies received complaints of drug activity Wednesday, and with the help of Clinton police, served a search warrant on a residence in the 900 block of Holmes Bridge Road in Clinton, the release said. Deputies went in at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, and found meth, marijuana, marijuana plants, a stolen firearm and a stolen dirt bike. Among the drugs found were 85 units of ecstasy and pressed pills containing a mix of fentanyl and heroin, the release said.