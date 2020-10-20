Dashua Terrell Reeder, 29, of 100 Houser Circle, Clinton was arrested Monday and charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
In August, a Greenwood police officer was called to a Burgess Drive residence to investigate a domestic dispute. There, a man told officers that a child was telling lies about him touching her, according to a report.
He told officers he's never touched the girl inappropriately and has never been alone with her. He offered to take a lie detector test, the report said.
Officers spoke with a woman there separately, who said the previous night, the girl told her the man touched her inappropriately, the report said. She told police she had left the girl alone with the man because she trusted him.
The man left the residence as police went to speak with the girl, and officers explained they would continue investigating the situation.