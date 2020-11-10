A Clarks Hill man is facing multiple drug charges after a Greenwood police officer found drugs in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Ronald Sendrail Houston, 36, of 168 Hooks Road, Clarks Hill was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of pistol, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of hydrocodone and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Early Monday morning, a Greenwood police officer spotted a car speeding on Bypass 25 NE and pulled it over at Sprott Street, according to a report. As the officer checked the driver's license, he learned from dispatchers that the driver was wanted.
A search of the driver found a handgun in his back pocket, along with more than $3,800 in cash. In the vehicle, officers found 13 grams of cocaine, a hydrocodone tablet, three bags containing marijuana, bottles of alcohol and other, non-controlled pills, the report said.