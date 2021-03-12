A man who led Greenwood police and deputies on a chase Thursday night that ended with him bailing from his car and fleeing on foot was booked Friday at the Greenwood County Detention Center.
Douglas Blake Hughes, 25, of 120 Hitt St., Greenwood was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue light in connection with this chase.
At about 9:45 p.m. Thursday, a Greenwood police captain spotted a silver Acura heading southbound on Montague Avenue that he knew from a previous case belonged to a person wanted by the state department of probation and parole, a report said. The officer noted the driver matched the description he had of this suspect, and knew a county deputy had tried to pull this man over Wednesday night, but he fled from officers.
The police captain followed the Acura until other officers could get closer, and when he activated his blue lights as the car turned onto Mathis Road toward Maxwell Avenue, it sped up and the driver did not stop, the report said.
Officers chased the car along Maxwell Avenue and onto Bypass 225, where county deputies deployed spike strips on the road at West Cambridge Avenue. The report noted the spikes struck two of the car’s tires, but the driver kept going past Bypass 72 and onto Calhoun Road. There, the tires started to disintegrate as the driver turned onto Northside Drive, eventually jumping out of the vehicle and fleeing near the Nu-Way gas station at the corner of Haltiwanger Road.
The man tried to evade officers by running toward some town houses near the gas station, but a Greenwood County deputy using a K9 unit stopped him, the report said. Once officers had the man in custody, they took him to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries he received from the K9 stopping him.
Hospital staff kept the man under observation for hours before releasing him to officers’ custody so he could be booked on his charges. When officers returned to the abandoned Acura, they found it had been left in drive and had rolled across Haltiwanger Road, striking a tree and catching fire, the report said. Firefighters doused the fire, and flames had spread to a tree and the ground around it.