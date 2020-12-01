Robert Kenneth Martin has been apprehended in North Carolina.
Martin, who is awaiting trial on a murder count, was picked up in Davidson, North Carolina, Sgt. David Simpson of the Calhoun Falls Police Department said.
“He will be extradited back to South Carolina,” Simpson said.
Simpson said midday Tuesday that he expects the extradition to happen within the next 24 hours.
Martin will face additional charges of destroying or tampering with an electronic monitoring device and theft of a firearm.
He was arrested originally on Aug. 20, 2019 in connection with the death of Jessica Ekholm. Ekholm intervened in a fight between Martin and a woman, attacking him with a pocket knife. A warrant said Martin killed her “by cutting her neck with a knife.”
Martin is also charged with second-degree domestic violence and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
His bond was set at $100,000 on Feb. 18 by Circuit Court Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. of Newberry. He posted bond May 15 with the conditions of house arrest except for attending work, school and appointments with a doctor or attorney. He was also required to wear an electronic monitor.