A Bradley man is facing drug charges after Greenwood County deputies reported finding meth in his truck during a traffic stop.
Joseph Lee Wilkie, 41, of 7431 Callison Road, Bradley was arrested Thursday and charged with distribution of methamphetamine; trafficking in methamphetamine, 10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams; distribution, sell, manufacture or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school; operating uninsured vehicle; and improper vehicle license.
Thursday afternoon, a Greenwood County deputy spotted a man driving along Bypass 225 who had active arrest warrants on a drug-related charge, and noted the vehicle license tag didn't match the truck it was attached to, a report said.
After stopping the man, deputies searched him and his truck, finding a glass pipe in his pocket and a bag of about 15 grams of what appeared to be meth in the truck. Deputies also reported finding a set of digital scales under the driver's seat and another glass pipe.