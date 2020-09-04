Darrell Shornreacon Phillips, 26, of 2214 W. County Line road, Bradley was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder.
Greenwood police were following up on an investigation early Friday morning at New Haven apartments, looking into a person who lived there who rented a vehicle involved in an earlier shooting, according to a report.
While officers looked for the vehicle, they heard six or seven gunshots and one officer noted hearing the rounds fly past and into the wood line behind him. Others nearby pointed officers to the direction the shots came from, and a deputy in the area saw a white car speeding away from the area, the report said.
The report did not have further information about the investigation, and a request for another report detailing the investigation was denied. Officers are still investigating this case.