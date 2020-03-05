The man who was arrested after a four-hour standoff in Abbeville was denied bond Thursday and remains in jail, according to officials.
William Frederick Abercrombie Jr., 19, of 101 Sawmill Acres Road Lot 16 was taken into custody at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police initially responded to his residence to investigate an assault call, but learned he barricaded himself inside his trailer while armed and was keeping two young children from leaving.
A report released Thursday offered more insight into the initial fight that led to the standoff. At about 3:30 p.m., Abbeville police arrived on scene and spoke with the woman who called 911, a report said. She told them the man inside had become irate when she tried to leave, and had pushed her onto a bed and choked her.
The woman told officers he pressed his knees into her stomach and told her he would kill her before pulling out and racking a long gun. He took her cellphone, but she managed to take his and call 911 with it, the report said.
She told officers he was inside the residence with two children younger than 5, and that's when officers began to investigate the hostage situation. SWAT teams from Greenwood and Anderson were called in to help, along with officers and first responders from a variety of other agencies.
By about 6:15 p.m., the children were released unharmed, were taken to the hospital to be checked on and were released to their parents, police said. Abercrombie was taken into custody later, after SWAT officers deployed tear gas.
The report said officers found 14 shotgun shells and a shotgun shell box inside the residence.
Abercrombie was charged with two counts of kidnapping and one count each of high and aggravated domestic violence, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest. Abbeville Municipal Judge William McNeil heard Abercrombie's bond hearing at 1 p.m. Thursday and denied his bond.