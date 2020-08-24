A Belton couple arrested in April on charges of criminal sexual conduct with minors and three others are now facing federal charges.
Gary Wayne Garland, Shannon Nadine Garland, Johnnie Wells, Michael Skelton and Duwone Allen were arrested last week under a 10-count indictment. Only booking photos of the Garlands were immediately available.
The indictment alleges a minor was “recruited” to perform commercial sex acts and to engage in recorded sexually explicit conduct. The charging document does not spell out what role Wells, Skelton or Allen had, but indicated everyone charged was involved in some way.
The indictment linked the Garlands to five electronic files depicting the minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct that were created on different days in the first three months of 2020. The couple also sought to have people pay to have sexual encounters with the minor, the document said. Prosecutors stressed that they knew the minor was younger than 18.
All five were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children. Both Garlands were also charged with sex trafficking of children, sexual exploitation of children and five counts of aiding and abetting sexual exploitation of children.
The indictment says Gary Garland had an earlier juvenile victim in 2017-18. Prosecutors allege he also had this juvenile perform in commercial sex acts and engage in recorded sexually explicit conduct.
Gary Garland is charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of children and sexual exploitation of children in connection with these allegations. He was the only person connected with these charges in the indictment.
Gary Garland, 49, was convicted of three counts of commit or attempt a lewd act on a child younger than 16 in 1989 and is on the sex offender registry.
During arraignment on Friday, all five entered not guilty pleas. Allen was released Monday on a $25,000 unsecured bond and will be in home detention with GPS monitoring. He is to have no alcohol or drug use, no unsupervised contact with minors, inform employers of charges and surrender his passport. The other four waived bond hearings after prosecutors moved for detention Friday.
In addition to any funds received in connection to the alleged offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is also seeking the Garlands’ house through forfeiture.
The property, 1305 Big Creek Road in Belton, is 2.64 acres and has an assessed tax value of $122,110, which is about what the Garlands paid for the property in 2014.
Gary Garland is facing 27 counts in connection to a related investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, while Shannon Garland was charged with 11 counts.
Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride told the Independent Mail in Anderson in April that investigators suspected the children were drugged so it would be easier to make them cooperate.