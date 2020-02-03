Authorities were waiting for an Anderson man when his blue Pontiac Firebird pulled up to a residence in Moundsville, West Virginia, with three pounds of methamphetamine in tow.
Court filings say 47-year-old Todd Michael Hensley told an informant he bought $10,000 in meth from a “cartel guy” on Jan. 22, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents devised a rouse, convincing him to drive more than 500 miles the next day to deliver the illicit substance to a woman.
When he arrived at 4:24 p.m. Jan. 23, he was quickly detained and officers executed a search warrant on his vehicle, finding about three pounds of meth along with a loaded Glock semi-automatic pistol that was in plain view.
In an affidavit supporting a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, police said Hensley signed a written confession.
About 20 minutes after he arrived in Moundsville, agents descended on his residence at 4 Tolkien Drive to execute a search warrant signed while he was in transit.
In the application, law enforcement described Hensley as a “large-scale methamphetamine supplier” who operates in South Carolina and West Virginia. The document details how he boasted about his gun collection in a recorded conversation, saying “I gotta (sic) enough to kill everyone in the neighborhood.” The affidavit also included a photo the man sent to the informant of cash he said he had for his dealer.
Agents seized more than 30 grams of meth and a Patriot brand gun safe from the two-story house along a cul-de-sac in Anderson’s Rivendell subdivision. After securing another warrant, authorities searched the safe and found $9,000 in cash, about 100 grams of meth, 14 guns — including three AK-47s — and assorted magazines, ammunition and automotive keys.
Hensley is being held in a West Virginia jail without bond after a judge ruled “no bond conditions could be set to reasonably ensure the appearance of the Defendant and the safety of the community.” In the order for detention, U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Mazzone notes the threatening language Hensley used in bragging about his gun collection.
Anderson County deputies and West Virginia State Police assisted in the investigation, which began Jan. 14.