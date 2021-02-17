An appellate court said there was sufficient evidence to support an Abbeville County murder conviction for a man sentenced to life.
South Carolina's Court of Appeals heard from Charles Tillman on Nov. 4, 2020, and its opinion affirming the verdict was filed Wednesday. A weeklong trial in 2018 found Tillman guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Tillman was 48 on Nov. 8, 2016, when he returned to the Iva mobile home he shared with his then-girlfriend, Christie Stutler. Tillman told police he came home after doing handyman work with two other men and found Stutler's body on the bed, lying on her stomach with her head turned and hair covering her face.
Investigators went on to find Stutler had been shot in the head and shin with a .22-caliber rifle, with two additional bullet holes found in the bedroom ceiling and wall. Tillman told police Stutler had killed herself, but the coroner disagreed.
DNA from Stutler and Tillman were found on the gun, along with Tillman's DNA in Stutler's fingernail clippings. Tillman had gunshot residue on his shirt, and a forensic pathologist testified to finding multiple bruises and injuries suggesting someone had tried to grab and control Stutler, along with scratches and what appeared to be cigarette burns.
During the trial, Tillman moved for a directed verdict, and the trial court denied it, saying there was enough evidence for a jury to decide the case. In his appeal, Tillman said the trial court made a mistake not granting a directed verdict, but the appellate court disagreed.
"Multiple pieces of circumstantial evidence, when put together, create more than mere suspicion Tillman killed the victim," the opinion said.
Tillman also argued certain pictures of Stutler's body admitted by the trial court were not relevant and created prejudice against him that outweighed their value as evidence.
"Even though the manner of death was admitted, the photographs were very relevant to establish what Tillman saw upon arriving at the scene and whether that scene would support his having characterized the incident as a suicide," the opinion said.
The appellate court shot down other arguments Tillman brought up on appeal, backing the trial judge in the charge he gave to the jury and in how it handled a possible misunderstanding over a witness's credentials.
Tillman is still serving a life sentence on his murder conviction and has been in prison since Nov. 29, 2016. He is currently incarcerated at Perry Correctional Institution in Pelzer.