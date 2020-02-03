An appellate court upheld the 10-year sentence for a Hodges man who tried to hire a Klansman to kill his black neighbor.
Brandon Cory Lecroy, who pleaded guilty in October 2018 to use of interstate facilities in a murder-for-hire, was sentenced in April to 10 years in federal prison — the maximum allowed under the law.
Lecroy appealed the sentence. His attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Erica M. Soderdahl, said the court did not adequately explain his sentence, arguing that U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks failed to address Lecroy’s arguments for a shorter sentence.
Soderdahl had objected to the sentence in court and argued that Lecroy is suffering from PTSD as the result of long-term abuse he suffered, which left him with the comprehension level of a child in elementary school. The 27-year-old doesn’t work and has been on disability. He’d had problems with his neighbor that the police weren’t able to resolve.
Because of all that, she said his decision to reach out to an extremist organization to kill his neighbor was the result of his “child-like mentality” and “tendency to fantasize” and not racial animus.
Federal prosecutors disagreed. Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Watkins Jr. told Howe that Lecroy’s decision to reach out to a white supremacist organization was telling of the motive and his level of comprehension.
“I don’t think he’s such a low-functioning individual that he did not understand if you want to terrorize a black person, you go to those with sheets and robes,” he said. “He went straight to the Klan. And then, he conjures up this vision of a cross flaming in the yard of a black person; the black person being beaten in front of the cross; and then hung from a tree by a noose.”
Watkins noted Lecroy, who was arrested in April 2018 after paying an undercover FBI agent he thought was a hitman, was deemed competent to stand trial.
After listening to both sides, Howe said she agreed with the prosecution.
“There is evidence of racial animus beyond a reasonable doubt in this case and that animus was directly connected to the offense that the defendant pled guilty to,” she said. “I’ve carefully listened to the arguments. I’ve reviewed and considered the objection raised by the defense. And now, I’m going to overrule that objection.”
In a unanimous opinion published Jan. 23, the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals pointed to the transcript of the hearing and said it was clear the judge weighed Lecroy’s arguments for mitigation, “but agreed instead with the government that while Lecroy had some difficulties functioning, he was competent and thought and acted clearly enough to formulate and embark upon a plan to kill his neighbor.”
Lecroy, who has an anticipated release date of Oct. 16, 2026, is currently at FCI Ashland, a minimum-security prison in eastern Kentucky.