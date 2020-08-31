A court upheld a Cross Hill man's conviction on a double murder he was found guilty of in 2016.
Deshanndon Markelle Franks, 33, was found guilty by a Laurens County jury of two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Frank Addy Jr. sentenced him to 45 years in prison on each murder count and five years for the weapon violation, with the terms running concurrently.
The 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office prosecutors said Franks killed Sammie Leake and Nikesha James on Jan. 31, 2014. Franks appealed the court's convictions, and his appeal was heard Oct. 22, 2019, with the court's opinion filed Aug. 12.
Franks argued in his appeal that the trial court made a mistake qualifying a witness as an expert and in instructing the jury they could infer malice from the use of a deadly weapon in this case. The appeals court opinion, written by Chief Judge James Lockemy, determined the court was right to qualify the witness, and any error in charging the jury was harmless in the case and affirmed Franks' conviction.
Franks argued it was a mistake to qualify Sgt. Dan Kelly of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office as an expert in using the GeoTime software to review cellphone location data. Franks' argument, the opinion said, was that the underlying data provided by his cellphone provider was unreliable.
Because that objection was not made regarding the admission of the data into evidence, the appeals court said it cannot be held against the officer who interpreted that data.
The appeals court found Addy made a mistake when he instructed the jury they could infer malice from the use of a deadly weapon. Considering the whole instructions and the facts the jury heard, however, the appeals court decided the instructions given did not contribute to the verdict the jury rendered.