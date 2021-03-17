Abbeville police have arrested one man in connection with a shooting Monday, although officers are still investigating an earlier shooting at the same location.
Jontavious Lamar Blakeley, 28, of 143 Strawberry Place, Anderson was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
At about 6 a.m. Monday, Abbeville police went to the apartments at 1108 Cambridge St. where a man had been shot and the shooter fled the scene, according to a report. When officers arrived, they found an injured man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound to his right leg.
The injured man said he was shot by a man he didn't recognize outside of the apartment, the report said. EMS staff took the injured man to Self Regional Medical Center for treatment, and Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said he was later released from the hospital.
A woman at the apartment told officers she had been hanging out with the injured man all night when he got into an argument with the assailant outside. She told police she went inside to use the restroom and heard the gunshots when she came back out.
The injured man and the woman were not able to identify the shooter, the report said. Bosler said investigators were able to identify a suspect using surveillance video.
Officers are still investigating an earlier shooting Saturday night at the same apartment complex, where another person was shot in the leg outside the apartments, Bosler said.