An Anderson man has been arrested in connection with the slaying of a 22-year-old man Tuesday morning on Pearl Street.
Jitavius Daquan Adams, 21, was arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and brought back to Greenwood, where he was booked at the Greenwood County Detention Center, according to a Facebook post by the Greenwood Police Department. Adams has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The charges stem from the Tuesday morning slaying of Jakevius Lamont Parker, whose body police found lying in the roadway of Pearl Street. Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said officers were able to interview witnesses and get vehicle descriptions that helped them eventually identify Adams as a suspect.
Parker was found lying in the road at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, and despite an officer’s efforts to revive him, he had died at the scene. While investigators photographed the area and spoke with witnesses, a crowd gathered on either end of the taped-off ends of the road — residents from nearby and passersby who stopped to see what happened.
The shooting put the Greenwood Early Childhood Center on lockout as a precaution, but it was lifted a few hours later.
On Friday morning, Anderson County deputies found and arrested Adams, transferring him back to Greenwood. Along with Anderson’s deputies, Greenwood police thanked the staff of the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Coroner’s Office for their help in investigating and responding to this case.
Adams is awaiting trial on an attempted murder charge in connection with a 2018 shooting in Greenwood in which no one was injured. Bond information on that case was not listed on the public index.