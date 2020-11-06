An incarcerated drug trafficker tried to pay someone $2,000 to kill an informant, authorities said in a court filing.
Richard Robert Gilbert, who is currently confined in Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution, is facing charges of retaliating against an informant, money laundering and murder for hire.
Gilbert, 51, was arrested in 2017 after selling methamphetamine to two undercover officers in Kentucky. Last year, he was sentenced to 130 months in prison.
Last month, a confidential informant in the prison told authorities Gilbert planned to have the informant associated with his 2017 arrest killed. Afterward, the affidavit said, Gilbert was hoping to have someone kill an assistant U.S. attorney and perhaps a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent who worked his case. The informant’s notes included names of the individuals.
At the FBI’s direction, the informant recorded a number of phone conversations between Gilbert and an undercover agent that included discussion of how to kill the target and how Gilbert would compensate him. He even told the agent how to drive to the target’s house while avoiding cameras.
The criminal complaint was filed Oct. 26. At his first appearance Friday, Gilbert declined to enter a plea and waived a bond hearing.