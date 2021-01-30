A woman is in custody in connection with a fatal wreck.
Kaitlyn Naomi Kellett, 21, of Abbeville, was taken to Abbeville County Detention Center after the overnight wreck, which occurred about midnight, Cpl. Matt Southern with the state Highway Patrol said Saturday.
Gabriel Smith, 21, of Abbeville County, died as a result of his injuries, Abbeville County Coroner Mark Dorn said.
Kellett was driving a 2007 Jeep Wrangler west on Suber Road near S.C. Highway 284 when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to Southern. He said Kellett overcorrected, causing the vehicle to run off the right side of the road where it struck a ditch and a fence, then overturned.
Kellett and Smith were not wearing seat belts, Southern said. Kellett was not injured, but Smith was ejected from the vehicle.
Kellett arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, Southern said. She was transported to Abbeville County Detention Center where she will await a bond hearing.
The case is under investigation by Highway Patrol, along with the Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Southern said.