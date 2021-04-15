A man who escaped officers is back in custody after being captured on top of an Abbeville manufacturing plant.
Abbeville police arrested John Eric Clark, 27, of 503 N. Main St., Abbeville after learning the Abbeville County Sheriff’s had a general session bench warrant for him stemming from a drug offense.
When an officer was taking Clark to the sally port of the Abbeville County jail, he managed to get away from police and fled.
Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said police and deputies, along with a bloodhound tracking team, searched for the man before capturing him on top of Pro Towels, which is less than a mile from the jail.
ACSO Capt. Tripp Crosby said police and deputies were working out which agency would charge Clark in connection with his escape.
Wright Middle School was placed on lockdown at 2:55 p.m. because of the active search, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. The lockdown was lifted at 3:50 p.m. after the Sheriff’s Office notified the school administrators that it was safe to send the students home, said Skip Hopkins, director of student services for Abbeville County School District.
Hopkins said the search area affected Wright, the Career Center and Westwood Elementary. A lockdown of Westwood was not needed because students and teachers had already dismissed for the day.