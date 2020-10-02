An Abbeville man sparked a brief standoff Thursday night when he refused to surrender to officers trying to serve him a bench warrant, according to officials.
Brandon Dewitt Chrisley, 34, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 to possession with intent to distribute heroin, and was supposed to show up to court Monday for sentencing, said 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office Communications Director Brian King. Chrisley actively avoided court, and Abbeville County deputies went to serve him a bench warrant.
When deputies went Thursday night to the Turner Road residence Chrisley was at, he initially refused to come out. Deputies were in a standoff at the house for about 30 minutes before Chrisley came out peacefully, said Capt. Matthew Graham with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office.
State Law Enforcement Division agents were contacted to aid with the standoff, but Chrisley surrendered before they arrived, Graham said.
Because Chrisley did not appear in court, a judge issued a sealed sentence on the drug charge. The sentence will be opened when Chrisley appears in court at a future date, King said.