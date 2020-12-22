An Abbeville man is facing charges in federal court after he was arrested by state authorities last month.
Benjamin Davis Henderson, 34, was indicted in December and arraigned on Monday for three charges stemming from possession of child pornography.
The indictment alleges Henderson possessed an Apple iPhone that contained visual depictions of persons under the age of 18 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Henderson was arrested on Nov. 3 and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s office.
Investigators followed up on an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leading to the arrest of Henderson. He is accused of creating, distributing and possessing files of child sexual abuse material.
The state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force along with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations aided in the case, the release said.