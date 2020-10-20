An Abbeville man was sentenced to 22 years in prison this week after sparking a brief standoff earlier this month when he refused to surrender to officers trying to serve him a bench warrant, according to officials.
Brandon Dewitt Chrisley, 34, pleaded guilty on Sept. 24 to a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin, said a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office. His case was scheduled to go to trial the following week, but he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty prior to the trial.
Chrisley was granted a request to return to court and receive a negotiated 15-year prison sentence, but he did not show up for sentencing, the release said.
Circuit Judge Donald Hocker sentenced Chrisley in his absence, and the sentence was sealed until he could be brought back to court. Chrisley was arrested several days later on the bench warrant, at a Turner Road residence. He initially refused to come out, but after a standoff lasting about 30 minutes, he peacefully surrendered to deputies.
Chrisley returned to court, where he was sentenced to 22 years in prison — the additional years a direct result of his failure to return to court as ordered, the release said.
In June 2019, Abbeville County deputies and Calhoun Falls police went to Chrisley's residence with a search warrant, finding more than 80 pills that tested positive for heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl, the release said.
Chrisley has a history of criminal charges in Abbeville County dating back more than a decade, including multiple drug-related charges.
Assistant Solicitor Micah Black handle the state's case, while Chrisley was represented by Greenwood attorney Andrew Hodges.