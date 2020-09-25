An Abbeville man was sentenced to two decades behind bars after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2018 home invasion in which he's accused of shooting a woman, according to a news release from the 8th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Kyron James Lamar Bailey, 24, pleaded guilty Monday, the morning his trial was scheduled to start at the Abbeville County Courthouse. He pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, armed robbery and attempted murder in connection with the home invasion, along with charges of second-degree domestic violence and strong-arm robbery in connection to unrelated investigations.
Circuit Judge Eugene Griffith sentenced Bailey to a total of 20 years on all charges, and because of the seriousness of the offenses, he must serve at least 85% of his sentence before his release.
In May 2018, Bailey and two other men broke into a Due West house intending to steal a gun and other items, the release said. He held a woman at gunpoint and eventually shot a woman during the robbery. First responders were able to get here to Greenville Memorial Hospital for treatment, the release said.
Eighth Circuit Assistant Solicitor Micah Black handled the state's case with help from investigator Chris Wilkie and victims advocates Sarah Parris and Monique Bell. Bailey was represented by Greenville attorney Scarlet Moore.
Bailey was arrested alongside Nicholas Young and another suspect who was 15 at the time of arrest, and whose identity was not released because he is a juvenile. Young is still awaiting trial, according to Abbeville County's public index.
"We are pleased that jury trials are back up and running in Abbeville County this month," 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said in the release. "There are many more critical cases like this one on our dockets that need to be tried and resolved in the wake of the COVID-19 court shutdowns."