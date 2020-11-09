An Abbeville County man is facing 11 counts connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a news release from the state Attorney General's Office.
Benjamin Davis Henderson, 34, of Abbeville was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with three counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Investigators followed up on an online tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Henderson, the release said. He is accused of creating, distributing and possessing files of child sexual abuse material — a phrase the state Attorney General's office and others have been using to replace "child pornography," citing that the word pornography might imply the child was a consenting participant.
Investigators from the state Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force paired with the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations to aid in this case, the release said.
A booking photo of Henderson was not immediately available.