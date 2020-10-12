Montavious Jermaine Lloyd, 19, of 150 Molasses Mill Road, Abbeville was arrested Friday by Greenwood police and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
On Oct. 6, Greenwood police heard from a woman who said a man has refused to leave her alone, according to a report. She told police he made threatening Facebook videos about harming her and texted her about shooting her residence.
She said the night before while driving a friend's car, another vehicle passed by them and fired a gun in the air before firing shots at their vehicle, the report said. Officers looked at the vehicle and found a bullet hole.