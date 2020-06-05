Youth fundraising to help GCT as performing arts venues remain closed

For many youth involved with stage productions at Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St. is like a second home.
When the stage went dark because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, theater youth missed getting to work on Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” for the 2020 Penguin Project or what would have been this summer’s big show during the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, “The Wizard of Oz.”
It was also announced that GCT’s youth theater camps this summer have also been canceled.
The theater falls under entertainment venues in Gov. Henry McMaster’s closure mandate that is still in effect to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But some of GCT’s youth are fundraising to support the theater and its productions once they resume.
In mid-May, Audrey Waters, 17, a rising senior at Greenwood High School, started a Facebook fundraiser that raised more than $500 in about a week. You can still donate to GCT through Facebook, Venmo, PayPal or by mail.
Now, Waters and a few theater friends are working on preparing baked goods and colorful, beaded key chains to sell in front of the theater to add to the kitty.
Earlier this week, Waters, Marisa Hansen, Jacy Anderson, Jonah Maze and Thomas Hudson gathered to begin working on bracelets and beaded key chains, in color combinations reflective of shows GCT had scheduled for this theater season.
“We were at Marisa’s birthday party in May and we were talking about how much we love the theater and the idea came to us,” Waters, 17, said. “Throughout the entire month of June, we are doing a bake sale out in front of the theater marquee. We’re gonna be out there every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be treats and goodies that represent the shows we are missing during this current theater season because of coronavirus.
“I’ve made some of my closest friends at the theater,” Waters said. “With us not getting to spend time together like we normally would, it’s kind of heart-breaking to us. ‘Wizard of Oz’ is supposed to be taking place right now. A lot of my friends were really upset that had to be canceled. It’s my senior year of high school coming up. After this year, I will kind of age out of youth theater. We really hope ‘Frozen’ gets to take place this year, too.”
Waters said she started in community theater before her teens. After high school graduation, she plans to attend an arts conservatory university in New York, The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.
Thomas Hudson, 13, said he and his fellow young actors, “spend most of our lives at GCT, rehearsing and acting and putting on shows.” He will be an eighth-grader at Northside Middle School in Greenwood this fall.
“We love it and we don’t want it to leave,” Hudson said. “I was about 6 or 7 years old when I started at GCT. Our fundraising success so far has been very surprising. One hundred percent of proceeds are going directly to the theater.”
Hudson said Greenwood has a strong arts push and that Greenwood Community Theatre has long been a key component of that.
“I honestly don’t know how to work an oven, but I’m going to learn for this fundraiser,” Hudson said. “I was very much looking forward to helping out with our third Penguin Project production, Disney’s ‘The Lion King Jr.’ This year, I was supposed to do tech for it, but it got canceled because of coronavirus. It’s a great way to learn to communicate and build bonds and you feel proud when you see people take their final bows.”
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.