YMCA employee tests positive for COVID-19

YMCA
A Greenwood YMCA staffer tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

A staff member at the YMCA on Calhoun Road in Greenwood has tested positive for COVID-19.

Greenwood YMCA Director of Operations Johnathan Bass confirmed that a staff member tested positive and said it is being handled as a human resources matter. He also said the Y has notified the parents of day camp children.

“We communicated it to all of our parents,” Bass said. “I feel confident that it was communicated to them very well.”

Bass said only a handful of children have not returned to day camp. He said groups of children for day camps are isolated from other groups and they don’t interact with the rest of the facility.

“If someone is sick in our facility, we clean all areas used by the sick person,” Lakelands YMCA CEO Brian Harlan said in a statement. “We have stated previously, the safety and well-being of our children, members, staff and volunteers is a top priority.”

Because of the staff member testing positive, part-time summer employees at the Y are self-quarantining, Bass said.

“Immediately we took precautions,” Harlan said. Anyone with direct contact with the employee who tested positive was sent home, he said.

The staff member who tested positive went for testing on July 6 and the Y was notified of the positive result the next day.

Any staff member at the Y who tests positive cannot come back to work until after they have not had any symptoms for five days and after they get a negative test, Harlan said.

“We will continue to clean and disinfect,” Harlan said. “We will continue following the CDC’s cleaning and disinfecting guidelines.”

On Monday, the YMCA started requiring all staff to wear a mask.

“All of our staff across the board are wearing masks,” Bass said. “They have embraced that.”

Bass said a number of vulnerable people depend on the Y to maintain their quality of life.

Contact staff writer James Hicks at jhicks@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @jameshicks3.

