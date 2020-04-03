Claude and Barbara Wright wanted to do the right thing and refund all schools that paid deposits for their charter buses to use on field trips that are being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The co-business owners have already begun writing checks to the schools.
Claude noted how the cancellation of field trips was not the kids, schools, or Wright Travel’s fault. He wants schools to know that Wright Travel and Bus Lines is trustworthy.
“We aren’t trying to rip anybody off,” he said. “We want to make sure all the schools get their money back.”
A lot of the schools that Wright Travel provides buses to usually have their field trips scheduled about this time of the school year. Wright Travel will be losing a lot of revenue by issuing refunds, but Barbara hopes the sign of good faith will encourage schools to work with the business next school year.
Some schools paid their deposits at the start of the school year, and have been on Wright Travel’s books for six-plus months. Wright Travel serves schools in Abbeville, Anderson, Greenwood, McCormick and Newberry counties.
When paying for field trips, the school and its students contribute. Claude does not know if the schools will issue refunds for students. The decision would be up to the school’s directors.
“We’re going to return it to the school and the (they are) going to handle it from there,” Barbara said.
