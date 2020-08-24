Works of artists in shared exhibition at Lander Fine Art Gallery showcase BFA program

Memories, relationships, colors, forms and light intersect in two bachelor of fine arts graduate exhibits now on view at the Lander Fine Art Gallery through Sept. 9.
Artists Chloe Compton of Greenwood and Ashley Dever of Lexington showcase two different bodies of work that merge seamlessly in the exhibit space. See clay forms, welded steel, projections, grids and more.
“We were both working with some overlapping materials and themes, which helps to make this show cohesive,” said Compton, 23. “There are some similarities in the way we work, too. ... A number of my projections actually became videos for this, which made it easier.”
Compton shot videos of her grandmother’s home, capturing light streaming in through windows and filtering though a stairwell and even spots of light hitting the carpet. Video was projected through a vintage window, creating a sort of filter and a grid shape.
“It really reminds me of what it’s like to see a memory,” Compton said. “I had to teach myself how to use projection equipment.”
Compton also created pink and green ceramics reminiscent of a teacup set her great grandmother had.
“My mother would always put chicken noodle soup in those when my twin and I were sick,” Compton said. “For some reason, I always associated the mint green of the one teacup to the green produce bags you see in grocery stores.”
Four separate processes result in videos Compton produced for the exhibit.
Traditionally, Compton and Dever would each have had their own solo shows in April or May, but the novel coronavirus pandemic changed that.
“In the fall semester of 2019, we were both set on our shows being perfect,” Compton said. “Over the year, we both realized perfect is not the way things go. It’s much more like life and things ebb and flow and change. ... It’s all about being flexible when you are first starting out with your studio practice after college.”
Dever, 22, said she approaches making art in a systematic way.
“Steel in my work is a material that represents a more stable time,” Dever said. “Once you weld it together it’s really not going to change. I made part of the work here and some in the ceramic studio at the Arts Center of Greenwood and the rest of the welding had to be done at my uncle’s shop in Lexington.”
Dever’s work also incorporates clay and embroidery thread.
“The clay is pretty much three different types that I blended together, to get a range of what I’m calling ‘skin tones,’” Dever said. “There’s also a porcelain slip. Each of the clay forms represents people in my life. I got some arm muscles after all the work for this.”
Every clay piece of Dever’s in the show is made from three separately thrown components. The amount of steel used with each clay piece represents the history Dever has with people the clay represents.
“In a time whenever you can’t have physical relationships with someone, artificial relationships become more important,” Dever said. “Before quarantine, it kind of felt the other way around, where I put more importance on physical relationships. This whole quarantine experience changed perspectives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.