From food preparation and delivery to instructing students from afar, employees of a number of Lakelands districts remain busy despite schools across the state being shuttered.
Districts across South Carolina are working to teach and feed students, despite the statewide public school shutdown through at least March 31 in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — a disruption state Superintendent Molly Spearman promised wouldn’t affect paychecks.
Despite this effort, administrators are trying to have as many educators and staff stay at home as they can.
“The rest of our employees have a variety of working platforms, but the goal is for our employees to stay home and model social distancing for our youth and county,” Abbeville County Superintendent Julie Fowler said.
In her district, bus drivers and monitors are delivering meals and instructional packets to students while food and nutrition employees are preparing and distributing meals for drive-thru services at Cherokee Trail Elementary, John C. Calhoun Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary and Wright Middle School.
That effort is mirrored elsewhere, with Greenwood County School District 50 having cafeteria workers volunteering to help with pick-up breakfast and lunch for students. Superintendent Steve Glenn told trustees on Monday that all teachers and support staff — including bus drivers and cafeteria workers — will be paid.
In Ware Shoals, district staff directed traffic in the fog and handed out sacked lunches and instructional packed on Wednesday, moving to bus deliveries on Thursday. Ninety Six schools have pared back on-site workers, putting support staff on rotations for preparing and delivering meals while having set office hours for teachers to assist students.
Rex Ward, Greenwood County School District 52 superintendent, said all of his district’s staff will be paid during the closure.
Area collegesLander University and Piedmont Technical College also saw their campuses closed by Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order.
At Lander, hourly workers who are considered essential personnel will be paid to work during the closure, said Megan Price, assistant vice president of university relations and publications. Those employees oversee services such as dining, housing, safety, health and custodial for students who are unable to leave campus.
Piedmont Tech also has personnel who have to work during the closure and pledged to keep paychecks coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.