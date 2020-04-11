There hasn’t been a single confirmed case of COVID-19 among the inmates in South Carolina’s prisons, but they’re still hearing about the fast-spreading virus’ toll throughout the country and world.
“It’s devastating to hear about,” said Dominique, a woman currently incarcerated at Leath Correctional Facility in Greenwood. “To see what the community and our families are facing — they’re out there on the front lines, and they don’t have what they need to deal with it.”
But from within the prisons, the women at Leath and Camille Graham Correctional Institution are finding a way to make a difference. By revamping their existing sewing programs, the women are able to make masks and n95 mask covers to provide these important pieces of protective gear for state Department of Corrections staff, the state Emergency Management Division and community front-liners who need them.
Warden Patricia Yeldell at Leath said she received word about the need and was charged with thinking of ways to address it.
“They asked Leath to come up with a prototype,” she said. “We had one figured out soon after.”
Under the supervision of Prison Industry Point Manager Consuella Ferguson, the inmates got to work reverse-engineering a way to use their equipment to meet the demand. Debra, an inmate there, said they began with a general pattern for face masks, then tweaked and adjusted it to best fit their sewing machines.
The facility is already outfitted to sew mesh bags, T-shirts and blankets, Dominique said, to meet community needs.
“Not only does it help our time go by, but it really helps us feel like we’re really giving back,” said Kelli, another woman at Leath.
Debra said Ferguson helped them push to producing about 4,000 cloth masks and n95 mask covers a day.
“When you talk with them ... they know this could be going to save a relative or a loved one’s life,” said SCDC Director Bryan Stirling. “Everybody likes doing something important for society, and I think we’re seeing that.”
He said he’s proud not only of the women stepping forward to volunteer for these sewing programs, but of the staff who are pushing through difficult conditions and trying times to keep working at state facilities through this pandemic.
Across the state, prisons have stopped in-person visitation, cut off access to volunteers and severely limited the number of people coming in, Stirling said. The staff are being screened and tested, and anyone exhibiting signs of illness are asked to head home.
While no inmates have tested positive, 26 SCDC personnel have, Stirling said.
“We need to hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” he said.
Yeldell said the women at Leath have often been willing to step forward and help in any way they can, and she was proud of their compassion and commitment. Ferguson said to beat the virus, everyone needs to come together regardless of where they are or their background.
“Whether incarcerated or free, COVID-19 is the common enemy,” she said. “We have to fight it together.”
