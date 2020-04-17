Greenwood's Katrina Davis was one of the first people in the Lakelands to contract the novel coronavirus.
She tested positive March 21. It was devastating to her at the time. Her voice was shaky as she talked about it then. She was scared.
Nearly a month later — and after a 21-day quarantine — she's back at work at her two jobs and in good spirits.
"I feel a lot better," she said. "When I first found out about it, I cried — not knowing where I got it from."
She sought solace in her father, who lives in Texas.
"He's a godly man and a wonderful daddy," Davis said.
He told her not to worry and that she would be OK.
"Even though, in the back of his mind, he was scared," Davis said. "He was willing to drive the 17 hours to come home. I'm a daddy's girl."
She said it was scary at first because "you see all the people who have passed away, and you just wonder if I'm going to be one of those statistics."
She said she didn't have any underlying conditions, so that helped ease some of her fears.
"I knew I was on the better end of the scale than a lot of people were," Davis said. "But I was worried."
Her fever topped out at 102.6 degrees and she had difficulty breathing and sleeping. She's still not sleeping well.
"The cough is still lingering around, but it's not as bad as it was," she said. "But they said it could last for several weeks. The pressure that's in my chest, I just can't get comfortable."
No one in her family contracted the virus. Her 8-year-old son stayed with his father during the duration of Davis' infection period, including an extra week "just to make sure."
Her fiance, Mitch, did not get sick or have any symptoms. Mitch, who works for the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office, was quarantined for 14 days.
Davis said that during the first days of her infection, she felt like "death."
"It was like I had been hit by a Mack Truck," she said.
She's had influenza before, but she said COVID-19 was much worse.
"The coughing and the shortness of breath were worse than the flu that I had," she said. "I would rather have the flu than the coronavrirus any day."
Davis was the first person from the Lakelands to publicly announce her positive status on social media. It generated a lot of interest. More than 600 people shared her personal Facebook post, and more than 700 shared her story that was published on the Index-Journal's Facebook page.
"It was very humbling at the support that Mitch and I got," Davis said. "We didn't have to worry about food. We didn't have to worry about enough to drink. People would literally come to the house, drop off food and text us and tell us they left food on our front porch."
Davis said she thinks President Donald Trump should "step up and shut everything down for 14 days and let everybody self-quarantine — shut the grocery stores down and shut the takeout restaurants down. I think it would stop a lot of it."
Davis said she decided to go beyond the mandated 14-day quarantine just to be safe before she ventured out and returned to work.
"The first 10 (days) were the worst," she said. "But once I started feeling better, I went ahead and disinfected my house just to make sure; but you can only clean your house so much."
Davis said she has gotten lots of Facebook messages from people who want to know why there are not any reports of people who are recovering from the virus.
"I don't know why they are not saying there are recoveries," she said. "I know of at least two people who have recovered. A friend of mine had it."
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control does not track recoveries, but said Friday that two-thirds of patients who have tested positive for the virus in South Carolina have likely recovered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.