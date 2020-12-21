With holiday plans: weigh risks of COVID-19 infection, isolation

Be aware of risks of spreading COVID-19 and of people feeling isolated this holiday season.
University of South Carolina psychology professor Sam McQuillin said he anticipates there will be a flood of research on the importance of authentic relationships that emerge in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In weighing whether to gather with family friends, McQuillin says a popular slogan at USC has become his mantra, “Be Positive That You’re Negative”.
“We have to be conscientious about spending time with family in a way that is going to protect them,” McQuillin said. “When my family does get together, we get tested beforehand and we don’t get together unless we’ve tested negative. There’s great technology now allowing us to safely connect with people.”
Social isolation is a health concern that could be the next big public health threat. Research is backing up that position, McQuillin said, noting isolation is not just affecting older people.
“Generation Z is the loneliest and most disconnected since we’ve been tracking loneliness,” McQuillin said. “There’s some pretty serious risks of social isolation affecting not only mental health but physical health.”
Generation Z is defined as those born from 1997 onward. Research shows loneliness experienced in this age group is not solely attributed to social media use, but also to a decline of meaningful relationships with friends in faith-based communities, co-workers and neighbors.
McQuillin said the novel coronavirus pandemic and changes in social media play into the physical and mental health effects of social isolation.
McQuillin says positive, supportive real relationships are as vital as recognizing other basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter.
Lack of meaningful social connections can impact mortality as drastically as heavy smoking, alcohol use disorder and obesity, according to a paper by Julianne Holt-Lunstad and others, from 2015, in the journal “Perspectives on Psychological Science”.
“My suggestion is to be creative and intentional in ensuring you have meaningful relationships that involve dialogue, play, laughing and learning about each other, “ McQuillin said, even during the pandemic. “With my family, and especially my parents, we’ve been doing a lot of FaceTime calls and a video messaging and hosting app called Marco Polo.”
If you are planning holiday gatherings, the Centers for Disease Control has suggestions for mitigating the spread of COVID-19: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
Roger Rhoades, a licensed professional counselor with Synergy Counseling of Greenwood, said his family opted for a mostly outdoor, socially-distanced gathering at Thanksgiving and will likely do something similar at Christmas, perhaps using a spacious indoor location.
“Things aren’t the same,” Rhoades said. “When a family has that element of understanding, they are better off. Families have to think about what they want and a new way of achieving that...Part of it is establishing boundaries and respecting them. Everyone’s voice needs to be heard and you have to shift to make this work.”
All meal items were cooked before the gathering, Rhoades said.
“We did not hang out watching TV or playing football,” Rhoades said. “We spread out in the backyard. People came and left when they wanted to.”
From the crayon set to teens and older, Rhoades said everyone needs a say in how the holidays are celebrated this year.
“Don’t assume,” Rhoades said. “Ask. Talk to each other.”
Whether it’s a traditional phone call or a family Zoom meeting, letting someone know you are thinking about them this holiday season is key, Rhoades said.
“People probably won’t remember what gift they got from year to year, but they do remember the personal, simple things,” Rhoades said. “It could be as simple as a handwritten letter or even a painting from a grandchild.”
Rhoades, a New Orleans Baptist Seminary graduate, has been counseling in therapy sessions since 1987. He has three adult children and five grandchildren.
“I know of people invited to indoor weddings this year who were of the mind that their love for the couple did not supersede their concern for physical health and that actually prompted the couple to opt for an open, outdoor ceremony instead.”
